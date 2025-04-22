Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC receives bomb threat mail, probe underway

Police officials, sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel reached the spot for inspection

Police

The police said that the threat was received through an email. (Representative image)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court received a bomb threat through an email on Tuesday, reported PTI citing a police official.
 
The search of the premises is currently underway, the official said.
 
"The HC administration conveyed this threat to us and our teams have gone there. Our teams are thoroughly checking the court building, including garden and parking areas," an official told PTI. The police team includes sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel along with local cops.
 
Earlier in the day, the High Court of Bombay at Goa, Gauhati High Court and Kerala High Court also received bomb threats, all through email.
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lands in Saudi Arabia; to discuss Hajj quota, trade pacts

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Murshidabad violence orchestrated by 'outsiders': Mamata Banerjee

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Nitin Gadkari wants vehicle horns to sound like tabla, flute or violin

Kash Patel

What did FBI's Kash Patel say on gangster Happy Passia's arrest?

Plane crash, Gujarat

Trainee pilot dies after aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Amreli, probe on

Topics : Bombay High Court Bomb Threat Calls BS Web Reports aurangabad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon