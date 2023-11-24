Sensex (-0.13%)
65932.07 -85.74
Nifty (-0.10%)
19782.10 -19.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6447.10 + 27.20
Nifty Midcap (0.14%)
42084.60 + 57.30
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
43669.85 + 92.35
Heatmap

Delhi air pollution: Gopal Rai to hold review meeting with DPCC today

The air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at over 350 in several areas

Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In light of the prevailing pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a review meeting with officials from the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday. The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat today, an official said.
While speaking to ANI, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that due to the increasing pollution, a meeting has been convened today with the DPCC and officials to review the situation and discuss further steps that can be taken.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"For the past few days, the wind speed in Delhi has reduced, leading to an increase in pollution. Seeing that, we have convened a meeting today with the DPCC and officials to review the situation and discuss further steps that can be taken," he told ANI.
The air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at over 350 in several areas, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).
The overall AQI for the Capital was recorded at 388 at 7.55 am on Friday.
However, as per the pollution numbers recorded on Friday, the air quality did see a marginal improvement from the 'severe' category to 'very poor,' across several areas of the national capital, but continued to remain hazardous for residents.
The AQI in the Pusa area was recorded at 403 as of 7.55 am while IIT Delhi logged an AQI of 579.
Further, the AQI in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 359 while the Delhi University area and the Airport (Terminal-3) area recorded AQIs at 386 and 398 respectively.
According to data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Anand Vihar was at 411 while those in Alipur, Wazirpur and RK Puram were recorded in the 'severe' range at 432, 443, and 422 respectively.
The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Also Read

DPCC chairman stopped study to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi: Rai

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi has witnessed 30% improvement in air quality: Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

Halal crackdown in UP: 2,275 kg of food seized, exemptions for meat items

Govt to enable citizens to file FIR against social media companies

U'khand tunnel rescue: NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using stretchers

Chhattisgarh: 2 killed, 1 injured in IED blast at mine in Narayanpur

Punjab govt calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Mann

The AQI is a tool for effectively communicating air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number (index value), nomenclature and colour.
Following a significant improvement in the overall AQI in the national capital last week, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Saturday revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.
Earlier, on Tuesday last week, the Supreme Court suggested that the farmers who engage in stubble burning be deprived of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) benefits as a part of the economic repercussions of their actions.
The top court made the observation during the hearing on a plea pertaining to rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air Quality Index Gopal Rai Delhi air quality Delhi government Delhi-NCR stubble burning air pollution

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon