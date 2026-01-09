Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' despite early morning rain across NCR

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' despite early morning rain across NCR

Delhi's overall AQI climbed to 325 at 8 am, with Anand Vihar and Nehru Nagar among the worst-polluted sites; 27 of 39 stations record air quality in the 'very poor' category

Delhi Smog, Smog

Twenty-seven stations reported AQI above 300 (‘very poor’), and 11 stations registered in the ‘poor’ range (200–300) (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi continued to face poor air quality conditions on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the overall AQI at 325 at 8 am, categorising the air as ‘very poor’. 
 
At specific monitoring sites, the AQI readings remained elevated. Anand Vihar recorded 388, while Nehru Nagar was at 395, among the highest in the national capital. 
This level of pollution poses health concerns for all age groups and especially sensitive individuals, such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions.
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

We will hit them very hard: Trump on action if Iran kills protesters

Greenland

Will shoot first, ask later: Denmark warns US against Greenland invasion

US President Donald Trump

Trump weighs $10k-$100k payouts to Greenlanders in US takeover bid

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump lays out a vision of power restrained only by 'my own morality'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders $200 bn mortgage bond purchase to boost housing affordability

 
Other areas with ‘very poor’ air included:
  • Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 366 
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 352 
  • Okhla Phase-2: 382 
  • Patparganj: 364 
  • R K Puram: 388 
  • Sirifort: 365 
  • Vivek Vihar:373
 
Twenty-seven stations reported AQI above 300 (‘very poor’), and 11 stations registered in the ‘poor’ range (200–300). No station was below 200, and data for two stations were unavailable.
 
As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi weather update

 
Early morning showers in parts of Delhi-NCR provided only a brief respite, and cold wave conditions with fog continued to affect visibility and daily life in the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has highlighted dense fog and low temperatures as part of the region’s ongoing winter pattern, which contributes to poor dispersion of pollutants in the lower atmosphere.  
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature on Friday is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 16–17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi govt to discuss AQI in Assembly to today

 
Responding to the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government is set to address the pollution situation in the Legislative Assembly today, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in an official statement. Sirsa reiterated the administration’s commitment to tackling air quality issues by reviewing ongoing measures and considering additional steps to mitigate pollution. 
 
Sirsa’s office has previously highlighted year-round initiatives to improve air quality, including stricter enforcement of emission standards, mechanised road cleaning, mist sprays, anti-smog guns and vehicle fitness checks.

What may happen next?

 
With cold, calm winds and dense fog trapping pollutants near the ground, air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in the poor to very poor range in the near term. Health experts advise limiting prolonged outdoor exposure, especially for sensitive groups, and taking protective steps such as using masks and air purifiers where appropriate.
 

More From This Section

Winter, Students, Student

Sudden showers intensify cold wave in Delhi-NCR; heavy rain alert for South

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha approves ₹55,783 cr projects, set to create over 14,500 jobs

Rajasthan High Court

Fix parole bond terms based on prisoner's financial status: Rajasthan HC

Census 2027 will be the first digital census ever. Data will be collected using mobile applications

After Census notification, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh chalk out planspremium

Law, Law and Order, Justice, Punishment

Datanomics: Low rate of conviction under UAPA, but rise in arrestspremium

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution air pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyStocks to buy todayBharat Coking Coal IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsIMD Weather Updates TodayTrump Mortgage Bonds PurchasePersonal Finance