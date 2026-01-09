Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' despite early morning rain across NCR

Delhi continued to face poor air quality conditions on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the overall AQI at 325 at 8 am, categorising the air as ‘very poor’.

At specific monitoring sites, the AQI readings remained elevated. Anand Vihar recorded 388, while Nehru Nagar was at 395, among the highest in the national capital.

Winter chill grips the national capital, with grey-hued drone visuals from Mayur Vihar reflecting the seasonal shade. The AQI remains in the "Poor" to "Very Poor" category across the city. This level of pollution poses health concerns for all age groups and especially sensitive individuals, such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions.

Other areas with ‘very poor’ air included:

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range: 366

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: 352

Okhla Phase-2: 382

Patparganj: 364

R K Puram: 388

Sirifort: 365

Vivek Vihar:373

Twenty-seven stations reported AQI above 300 (‘very poor’), and 11 stations registered in the ‘poor’ range (200–300). No station was below 200, and data for two stations were unavailable.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi weather update

ALSO READ: Sudden showers intensify cold wave in Delhi-NCR; heavy rain alert for South Early morning showers in parts of Delhi-NCR provided only a brief respite, and cold wave conditions with fog continued to affect visibility and daily life in the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has highlighted dense fog and low temperatures as part of the region’s ongoing winter pattern, which contributes to poor dispersion of pollutants in the lower atmosphere.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature on Friday is expected to hover around 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 16–17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi govt to discuss AQI in Assembly to today

Responding to the deteriorating air quality, the Delhi government is set to address the pollution situation in the Legislative Assembly today, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in an official statement. Sirsa reiterated the administration’s commitment to tackling air quality issues by reviewing ongoing measures and considering additional steps to mitigate pollution.

Sirsa’s office has previously highlighted year-round initiatives to improve air quality, including stricter enforcement of emission standards, mechanised road cleaning, mist sprays, anti-smog guns and vehicle fitness checks.

What may happen next?

With cold, calm winds and dense fog trapping pollutants near the ground, air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in the poor to very poor range in the near term. Health experts advise limiting prolonged outdoor exposure, especially for sensitive groups, and taking protective steps such as using masks and air purifiers where appropriate.