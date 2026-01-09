Friday, January 09, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Will shoot first, ask later: Denmark warns US against Greenland invasion

Will shoot first, ask later: Denmark warns US against Greenland invasion

The warning comes as the US has been hinting at a military action or purchase plan for Greenland

Greenland | Photo by Lara Jameson on Pexels

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Greenland is crucial for America's "national security". | Photo by Lara Jameson on Pexels

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Denmark’s Defence Ministry has said that troops must open fire without waiting for any orders if the US tries to capture Greenland by force, Danish media platform Berlingske reported.
 
The ministry said that soldiers are required to uphold a Nazi-era rule to “immediately take up the fight” against any foreign force threatening Danish territory.
 
The warning comes as the US has been hinting at a military action or purchase plan for Greenland. Denmark controls Greenland and has rejected ideas from Trump about buying or taking the island.

What was the Nazi-era rule?

In 1952, Denmark made a rule for its army according to which soldiers must fight right away if their country is under attack from foreign forces. They do not need to wait for orders from senior officers or for a formal war announcement.
 
 
The rule initially came into existence in 1940, when Nazi Germany attacked Denmark. At that time, communication systems failed, and many soldiers did not know what to do. The rule is still in force today, the Danish defence ministry stressed.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump

Trump weighs $10k-$100k payouts to Greenlanders in US takeover bid

Tulsi Gabbard

US excluded spy chief Tulsi Gabbard from Maduro plan over her past views

Trump

Denmark, Greenland envoys meet US officials over Trump's call for takeover

JD Vance, Vance

'Tragedy of her own making': Vance on ICE killing of Minneapolis woman

United Nations Security Council

US has obligation to fund agencies, says UN after Trump quits global bodies

Greenland necessary for national security: Trump

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Greenland is crucial for America's "national security". Following its military operation on Venezuela's capital Caracas, and capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, Trump last week repeated his calls for a US takeover of the island, which is rich in minerals.
 
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he said, "It’s so strategic right now. Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it."
 
Frederiksen has rejected Trump’s remarks, saying he has "no right to annex" Greenland. She said Denmark already gives the US broad access to the island under existing security agreements.

Several nations under Trump’s scanner

Apart from Greenland, several Latin American countries are also under former US President Donald Trump’s scanner, including Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico. Trump has issued veiled warnings to these nations to control drug flows, or risk facing consequences similar to those imposed on Venezuela.

More From This Section

Russia-US flag

Russia harshly condemns US seizure of oil tanker, warns of rise in tensions

International Space Station, ISS, Nasa

Nasa cuts space station mission short after astronaut's medical issue

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil

Brazil's prez holds calls with Canada, Mexico and Colombia on Venezuela

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk's xAI to build record $20 billion data centre in Mississippi

Ghazipur landfill,fire

One dead, 27 people missing after garbage heap collapses in Philippines

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration United States BS Web Reports military power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyStocks to buy todayBharat Coking Coal IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsIMD Weather Updates TodayTrump Mortgage Bonds PurchasePersonal Finance