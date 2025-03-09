Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi sees rising temperature, IMD predicts light rainfall on March 14

Delhi sees rising temperature, IMD predicts light rainfall on March 14

Amid the warm conditions, strong surface winds travelling at speeds of 20-30 kmph are likely to prevail over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, on March 11 and 12

Temperatures may reach a scorching 31 to 33 degrees Celsius on March 9 and 10

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

As we enter the second week of March, the weather across the country is undergoing significant changes. The temperature in Delhi-NCR has risen sharply over the past few days, reaching between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius.  Delhiites woke up to clear weather on Sunday, with winds at speeds of around 20 kmph. The maximum temperatures have risen by up to 3 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures have increased by up to 1 degree Celsius over the past 24 hours.

Weather forecast for the coming days

The maximum temperature is likely to be recorded between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum might range from 12 to 13 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts partly cloudy skies on March 9 and March 10, with mist in the morning hours. Temperatures may reach a scorching 31 to 33 degrees Celsius on these two days. Thereafter, on March 11, the forecast expects partly cloudy skies again, with morning mist.
 

IMD predicts light rain on March 14

Amid the warm conditions, strong surface winds travelling at speeds of 20-30 kmph are likely to prevail over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, on March 11 and 12. Light rain or drizzle is expected in the national capital on March 14, according to the IMD.

Air quality in Delhi

An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179, categorised as ‘moderate’, was recorded at 7 am on March 9, compared to a slightly higher AQI of 175 on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, as air quality trends continue to remain in the moderate to poor range, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR.

Topics : Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Delhi air quality

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

