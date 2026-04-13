Delhi's August Kranti Bhawan, Bhikaji Cama Place to be redeveloped

State-owned NBCC Ltd has entered into an MoU with HUDCO to redevelop August Kranti Bhawan in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, NBCC said it has entered into two different Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO).

The first MoU relates to the redevelopment of August Kranti Bhawan, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. HUDCO and NBCC have agreed to collaborate and jointly work towards the redevelopment of leasehold plot admeasuring 18830 square metre.

NBCC would do techno-economic feasibility study, construction and project management and monetization of built-up space.

Under the second MoU, HUDCO will provide funds for the ongoing and upcoming projects of NBCC's self-sustainable model.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate business.