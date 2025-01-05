Business Standard

GRAP 3 curbs revoked in Delhi-NCR amid dip in air pollution levels

The CAQM had on Friday invoked Stage-III curbs under the GRAP across the Delhi-NCR region amid another surge in air pollution levels. Earlier, GRAP Stage-III was lifted on December 27

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI).

Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The decision comes after the Sub-Committee on GRAP reviewed the air quality data and the IMD/IITM forecasts, noting a downward trend in AQI levels.

Owing to the favourable meteorological conditions and better wind speed, the AQI of Delhi has been continuously improving and has been recorded as 339 at 4:00 PM and 335 at 5:00 PM and the trend/ forecast indicates the AQI levels to further go down_ As per the Air Quality & Weather, forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, there is a further likelihood of AQI of Delhi to remain in 'Poor' category in the coming days owing to favourable meteorological conditions, a release said.

 

The CAQM had on Friday invoked Stage-III curbs under the GRAP across the Delhi-NCR region amid another surge in air pollution levels. Earlier, GRAP Stage-III was lifted on December 27.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented in Delhi-NCR to tackle air pollution based on the severity of the Air Quality Index (AQI). GRAP Stage III entails a ban on nonessential construction work. Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage III. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under Stage-III, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) was restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Stage III also bans nonessential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that GRAP's Stage III measures must be implemented if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage-IV measures reintroduced if it surpasses 400. Stage-III and Stage-IV were activated on December 16 after AQI levels hit 401.

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality Delhi-NCR air pollution in India

