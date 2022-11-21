MCD polls: AAP launches 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' campaign

AAP leader Delhi Deputy Chief Minister sharpened his attack on the BJP, accusing it of having "no vision" for the MCD as he announced a new campaign to "alert voters" in choosing the Aam Aadmi Party in the civic body polls.

BJP leaders have no agenda in this polls other than to "abuse day and night", he alleged while launching the 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor) campaign.

Sisodia claimed the "AAP is set to win" the MCD polls and if BJP wins even one ward in Delhi "they will impede development work in their areas".

The BJP has done nothing in the past 15 years in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and has no vision for the next five years as well, he alleged.

"But, we have a vision to fix civic problems, make parks better and address landfill sites issues. The AAP is going to win this election. So, if you want work to be done in your ward, pick an AAP councillor. If a BJP councillor is elected in your ward that person will try to obstruct work since the AAP will be in power in MCD," Sisodia claimed.

"So, a new campaign 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor) campaign has been launched to alert people to pick AAP over BJP in civic polls due on December 4," he said.

The municipal polls for 250 wards of Delhi is being held for the first time after the fresh delimitation exercise. Votes will be counted on December 7.

Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will comfortably win the election.

The BJP was in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 2007 to 2012 when it was unified. It again controlled the three corporations that existed from 2012 to 2022 before being reunified again in May this year.

"I appeal to the people of Delhi to ensure the AAP comes to power in MCD and that your ward councillor is picked from the AAP too. When you ask people, they tell about 10 works he has done but they have absolutely nothing to say for BJP's 15 years of rule in MCD" he said.

"AAP talks about its development work while interacting with the public, whereas BJP only has abuses to hurl at AAP and our CM . He has won the hearts of the people with his work while the BJP only spreads hate," Sisodia alleged.

He said that when the voters gave Kejriwal the responsibility of running Delhi, he made world-class schools and hospitals in the city, and electricity bills were reduced to zero.

"Road transport, water supply and public transport facilities also improved immensely. In contrast, when the BJP was given a chance in the MCD, they failed to fulfil their most primary and crucial responsibility -- of keeping Delhi neat and clean," the senior AAP leader told reporters.

The BJP leaders "do not have any development work to talk about" in this election. In all their speeches and press conferences. They are contesting the elections only on the premise of abusing Kejriwal. None of the BJP candidates has the guts to share any successful development work in the 15 years the BJP has been in power in the MCD, he alleged.

