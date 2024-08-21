Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail application

Delhi court seeks NIA's response on Engineer Rashid's bail application

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh issued notice to the NIA on August 20 and directed it to file its response by August 28

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the separation charges | Image credit: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court has sought the National Investigation Agency's response on an application filed by jailed Kashmiri parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh issued notice to the NIA on August 20 and directed it to file its response by August 28.
The court had earlier granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office on July 5.
Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the alleged terror funding case. He is at present lodged in Tihar jail.
The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Valley.

More From This Section

gavel law cases

LIVE news: Court extends police custody of accused in Badlapur sexual abuse case till Aug 26

kolkata protest, Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: 3 officers suspended over vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

Airport , Microsoft outage, Microsoft error

SC orders civil aviation ministry to submit Nagpur airport tender files

Doctor Protest, Protest

'Sent her to work, got her body': Father mourns Kolkata doctor's loss

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge on two-day visit to J&K starting from Srinagar

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case.
Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

'Bail is rule, jail exception' for offences even under special statutes: SC

SC, Supreme Court

Elgar Parishad case: SC denies interim bail to jailed activist Jyoti Jagtap

Delhi High Court

HC judge recuses himself from plea seeking death penalty for Yasin Malik

J&amp;K MLA Engineer Rashid detained by the police for waving black flags ahead of PM Modi's visit (Photo: ANI)

NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court order on July 2

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

Topics : Omar Abdullah National Investigation Agency NIA NIA Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon