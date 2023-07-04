A court here on Tuesday sought a response from the "victim" and complainant on a cancellation report filed by Delhi Police in a case against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a minor wrestler, the lawyer for the prosecution said.Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.Delhi police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case.