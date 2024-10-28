Business Standard
Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid's bail in terror funding on Nov 19

Rashid's interim bail was previously extended till October 28 on the ground of his father's poor health

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, adjourned the matter. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

A Delhi court would likely pronounce on November 19 its order on a bail plea of Lok Sabha MP from J&K's Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in an alleged case of terror funding.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, adjourned the matter.

The judge had on September 10 granted interim bail to Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, to enable him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections while deferring the order on his regular bail plea.

Rashid's interim bail was previously extended till October 28 on the ground of his father's poor health. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) hadn't opposed the plea after verifying the documents.

 

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

Elections to the 90-member J&K Assembly were held in three phases between September 18 and October 1. The results were declared on October 8 in which the National Conference-Congress alliance attained a majority with 48 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

