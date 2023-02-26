JUST IN
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia set to join CBI probe in excise policy scam today
Don't care if I have to stay in jail for few months: Manish Sisodia
Rahul Gandhi to address on final day of Congress' plenary session on Sunday
Congress could've been more vocal on issues like Bilkis Bano: Tharoor
Victory for party: AAP on HC stay on reelection of MCD standing committee
BJP to face defeat in Telangana poll, give credit to AIMIM for that: Owaisi
Congress will set up National Election Fund: Draft political resolution
Manish Sisodia will fully cooperate with CBI in excise policy probe: Atishi
ED raids on Cong leaders should not be given political colour: Thakur
BJP-NDA will win Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2024: Gadkari
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Don't care if I have to stay in jail for few months: Manish Sisodia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia set to join CBI probe in excise policy scam today

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP wants to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi

Topics
Manish Sisodia | CBI | AAP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is all set to join the CBI investigation in the excise policy scam.

He is likely to reach the CBI's headquarters by 11 a.m.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 19, but he had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise. The CBI accepted his request and issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.

Sisodia has alleged that the BJP wants to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi.

Earlier, the CBI interrogated Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Tihar Jail. He was questioned about Vijay Nair and case related other things. Nair is AAP' communication in-charge and was arrested in connection with money laundering probe linked to Delhi excise policy case.

On February 8, the CBI arrested a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former Chartered Accountant of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the excise policy case. A source said that the agency is in the process of filing a supplementary charge sheet, and hence they wanted to collect more evidence to make the case watertight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 09:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU