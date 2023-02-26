Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia set to join CBI probe in excise policy scam today

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister is all set to join the investigation in the excise policy scam.

He is likely to reach the CBI's headquarters by 11 a.m.

Sisodia was earlier asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 19, but he had sought deferment of his questioning, citing the ongoing budget exercise. The accepted his request and issued him a second notice to join the probe on February 26.

Sisodia has alleged that the wants to get him arrested to stop the development of Delhi.

Earlier, the interrogated Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at Tihar Jail. He was questioned about Vijay Nair and case related other things. Nair is AAP' communication in-charge and was arrested in connection with money laundering probe linked to Delhi excise policy case.

On February 8, the CBI arrested a Hyderabad-based Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former Chartered Accountant of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the excise policy case. A source said that the agency is in the process of filing a supplementary charge sheet, and hence they wanted to collect more evidence to make the case watertight.

