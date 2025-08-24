Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 06:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt notifies rules for e-delivery of court summons, warrants

Delhi govt notifies rules for e-delivery of court summons, warrants

The provision of electronic delivery will free the police force from paperwork and clerical duties, thereby strengthening their policing activities

gavel law cases

The move will save time and ensure prompt delivery of the summons. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi BNSS (Service of Summons and Warrants) Rules, 2025, have been notified by the city government, paving the way for electronic delivery of court summons and warrants through WhatsApp and e-mail, officials said on Saturday.

The move will save time and ensure prompt delivery of the summons, they said.

The notification, issued by the home department of Delhi government, was earlier approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said.

The provision of electronic delivery will free the police force from paperwork and clerical duties, thereby strengthening their policing activities and investigations, said a senior government official.

Now, the summons issued by the courts will be generated electronically and carry the digital seal and signature of the judge concerned. Police will then communicate it to the person concerned through e-mail or WhatsApp.

 

Also Read

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)

Nitish Katara case: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on Vikas Yadav plea

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta attack: Police detain accused's friend, tracks 10 others

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta likely to resume official engagements from today

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM vows Yamuna revival, world-class infra in maiden I-Day speech

According to the Rules, the courts may direct for physical delivery of the summons if the electronic delivery fails or the details are not available to do so. The Rules further protect the identity of victims including women, girls and juveniles in certain categories of cases like the POCSO Act, by keeping their mail IDs and phone numbers safe.

The police stations will now maintain electronically or physically the record of persons to be served the summons or warrants under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023. These details will be verified, uploaded into the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System, and shared monthly with jurisdictional courts, officials added.

The police stations will have to set up electronic summons delivery centres to digitally send, acknowledge and keep a record of electronic summons and warrants, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP gets ₹56,414 cr investment proposals at Katni mining conclave: CM Yadav

Anurag Thakur

India aims to establish its own space station by 2035: Anurag Singh Thakur

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

Union minister Jitendra Singh

India to launch more than 100 satellites over next 15 years: Jitendra Singh

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC bans use of 86,000 unsafe classrooms in govt schools

Topics : Delhi government Court cases Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon