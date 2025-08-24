Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 06:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / MP gets ₹56,414 cr investment proposals at Katni mining conclave: CM Yadav

CM Yadav said the conclave demonstrated the growing interest of industrialists from across the country in MP

The CM urged investors to set up industries in the state and assured full support from the government. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Katni (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 6:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the state received investment proposals of ₹56,414 crore from eight companies during the Mining Conclave 2.0' held in the Katni district.

Speaking at the daylong event, he said MP never lagged in mineral resources and is now rapidly moving to develop itself as the country's mining hub.

The CM urged investors to set up industries in the state and assured full support from the government.

Yadav said the conclave demonstrated the growing interest of industrialists from across the country in MP.

He said investment proposals worth ₹56,414 crore were received from eight companies, and they would energise the state to achieve further progress in the mining sector.

 

The state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Limited for the exploration, processing and development of critical minerals, he said.

Another MoU was signed with TexMin ISM, Dhanbad, for the use of Artificial Intelligence, IoT (Internet of Things), blockchain and remote sensing in the mining sector, he added.

The state signed one more MoU with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, for mineral exploration and research, he added.

Yadav said Katni is rich in mineral deposits, including critical minerals. While Panna has diamond reserves, Katni also has the potential for gold, he said.

Labour laws have been amended to allow women to work on night shifts. Other states are learning from MP's policies, he said, adding that his government has been striving to make the state number one in the country.

The CM said the government has reduced 29 types of permissions to only 10 to improve ease of doing business.

Yadav said the state government has prepared several schemes to train the youth. He announced that Katni would receive a major project on August 25, when MoUs would be signed in the presence of the Union Health Minister (J P Nadda) for four new medical colleges.

These colleges, with attached hospitals under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, would be given 25 acres of land at a cost of Re 1 per acre, he added.

The CM announced that a spiritual conclave would be held in Ujjain on August 27, while Gwalior will host a tourism summit on August 31. He said the government is promoting religious tourism and preparing for India's vision to become a developed nation by 2047.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Investment Mining industry

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:16 AM IST

