Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajasthan HC bans use of 86,000 unsafe classrooms in govt schools

Rajasthan HC bans use of 86,000 unsafe classrooms in govt schools

The court also asked the state to make suitable alternative arrangements so that studies of affected students are not hampered

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan High Court (Photo: Live Law)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant order, the Rajasthan High Court has barred the use of more than 86,000 dilapidated classrooms in government schools across the state, directing that the rooms be locked and children not be allowed to enter them.

A bench of Justices Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Ashok Kumar Jain passed the order on Friday in the wake of a government survey conducted in the aftermath of the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident in July in which seven students died and eight were injured.

According to the report, Rajasthan has 63,018 government schools with 5,26,162 classrooms. Of these, 86,934 were found to be completely dilapidated. The survey further showed that 5,667 schools were entirely unsafe for use. In terms of toilets, 17,109 were marked as dilapidated while 29,093 were repairable.

 

The court also asked the state to make suitable alternative arrangements so that studies of affected students are not hampered.

The findings are part of a preliminary survey conducted by teachers following the Jhalawar school tragedy.

In another incident days later, one student died and two others were injured when the main gate of a school collapsed in Jaisalmer.

The court has now sought a technical verification report from engineers, with the matter listed for September 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Karnataka MLA Veerendra in illegal betting racket case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

Parliament, New Parliament

'Suspicious looking' man apprehended from outside Parliament House

School

J&K begins taking over 215 schools linked to banned 'Jamaat-e-Islami'

Rahul_Mamkootathil

Kerala Cong leaders split in tone over allegations against MLA Mamkootathil

Topics : rajasthan Rajasthan High Court school classroom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon