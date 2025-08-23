Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 09:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India aims to establish its own space station by 2035: Anurag Singh Thakur

India aims to establish its own space station by 2035: Anurag Singh Thakur

Interacting with students at the PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Una on National Space Day, Thakur highlighted India's growing strides in the space sector

Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said that India aims to establish its own space station by 2035 and achieve the target of an Indian-crewed lunar landing by 2040.

Interacting with students at the PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Una on National Space Day, Thakur highlighted India's growing strides in the space sector.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made a big leap in space sector. On this very day in 2023, our country achieved success in the Chandrayaan Mission 3. On this day, India became the fourth country to land on Moon and the first country to land near the Moon's southern pole, joining the group of leading space nations," he said.

 

The MP said this was the result of tireless work by the country's great and diligent scientists. "Behind those scientists, Prime Minister Modi stands firmly as a visionary leader who embraces them during mission failures and pats their backs on successes," he said.

"In 2014, the Modi-led government decided to unlock India's space sector, and today the world is talking about our space economy, which is set to grow from USD 8 billion to USD 44 billion in the next few years. In 2013-14, India's space budget was Rs 5,615 crore, which has now increased to Rs 13,416 crore," said Thakur.

Also Read

Union minister Jitendra Singh

India to launch more than 100 satellites over next 15 years: Jitendra Singh

Shubhanshu Shukla

Co-astronaut Nair likens Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space to Diwali

Gaganyaan

India to launch first uncrewed Gaganyaan spacecraft in December: Isro chief

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

Isro developing 40-storey rocket to launch 75-tonne satellite: Narayanan

Prime Minister Modi meets with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

India needs 40-50 astronauts for future space missions: PM Modi to Shux

He added that India will need at least 40 to 50 astronauts for its space missions in the coming decades.

"In the last 10 years, India has done a lot of work in the space sector. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, our solar mission Aditya L1 was launched. Earlier, we had to seek help from foreign countries to launch our satellites, but now foreign nations seek help from us," the MP said.

"Our scientists have built the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, with whose help ISRO has successfully launched 400 foreign satellites so far. India launched 104 satellites together in one flight, and we launched the first private rocket Vikram S, creating a new record. Last year, India successfully completed the space docking experiment. We have started testing the Reusable Launch Vehicle," Thakur said, adding that the Central government has approved a budget of Rs 20,193 crore for the Gaganyaan project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

Rajasthan High Court

Rajasthan HC bans use of 86,000 unsafe classrooms in govt schools

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Karnataka MLA Veerendra in illegal betting racket case

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi calls for 'deep space explorations' on National Space Day

Parliament, New Parliament

'Suspicious looking' man apprehended from outside Parliament House

Topics : ISRO Anurag Thakur International Space Station

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon