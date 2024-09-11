Delhi govt plans proposal for transitioning Gramin Seva autos to EVs

Business Standard
According to the officials, there were around 6,000 registered Gramin Seva autos, however, many of them have gone off roads with the passage of time

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

The Delhi government is planning to inject a new lease of life into the Gramin Seva autos by issuing guidelines to ensure their transition to electric vehicles, officials said.
Launched in 2010, the Gramin Seva is a para-transit scheme wherein high capacity three-wheelers with a seating capacity of six passengers were given permits to ply in the rural areas, unauthorised, resettlement colonies and the JJ clusters of Delhi.
"These vehicles are an important means of last-mile connectivity in rural areas. We have received representations from their union requesting us to issue guidelines for ensuring their transition into electric vehicles. The union has held meetings with the Transport Department officials and urged them to take steps to inject a new life into the services," said an official.
 
According to the officials, there were around 6,000 registered Gramin Seva autos. However, many of them have gone off roads with the passage of time. At present, there are around 2,000 to 3,000 such vehicles plying in the rural areas.
"The proposal is under the active consideration of the Transport Department. We will take a decision soon keeping in mind the long-pending demands of the union," said another official.
Chandu Chaurasia, president of the Capital Driver Welfare Association, a union of such vehicles, said they have been raising the issue regarding the strength of the Gramin Seva permits, which have been reduced drastically from 6,164 to 3,000.
"The representatives of the union have been demanding that steps be taken for the revival or rejuvenation of the Gramin Seva. The e-rickshaws have hampered our business.

"Many drivers have surrendered their permits since the costs of operating Gramin Seva autos are high. We ply on roads that are ridden with potholes and are quite bumpy. Our vehicles are prone to wear and tear," he said.
Chaurasia said they hope that the department issues directions for ensuring their transition to electric vehicles.
"However, the cost of electric vehicles is quite high. We hope the government provides us subsidy on purchase of such vehicles," he added.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

