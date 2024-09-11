Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: 100,000 tickets gone in 15 minutes

In a display of his star power, Diljit Dosanjh has shattered records with his Dil-Luminati Tour pre-sales in India. Within 15 minutes of opening the booking window, the Punjabi music sensation sold an astonishing 100,000 tickets. The early bird tickets, bookings for which were opened at 12 pm on Tuesday, were sold out in just two minutes.

Concert tickets sold out HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders enjoyed an exclusive 48-hour head start for the Dil-Luminati Tour pre-sales, getting tickets with a 10 per cent discount before the general public even got a chance. When the booking portal opened at noon, the most affordable Silver (seated) tickets were priced at Rs 1,499, while the Gold (standing) tickets were flying off the shelves at Rs 3,999 due to a limited early bird deal.

In a whirlwind of demand, these Gold tickets vanished within minutes, and by 12:10 pm, prices had surged: Silver tickets were now Rs 1,999, Gold tickets were climbing to Rs 4,999, and fan pit options skyrocketed to Rs 9,999 for Phase 1. Just ten minutes later, the frenzy continued as all categories, except for Silver, sold out quickly, pushing its price to Rs 2,499. The real ticket storm will hit on September 12 at 1 pm, when sales open to the public.

Dil-Luminati Tour

The Dil-Luminati Tour is set to ignite the stage at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26. From the capital, the tour will start on a musical journey across India, hitting Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. In a message shared by Saregama, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his enthusiasm about bringing his much-anticipated tour to his home country.

The singer said, “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle. The love and energy I’ve felt from fans around the world have been extraordinary, but there’s something uniquely special about performing here, where it all began. India, get ready, because “Punjabi ghar aa gaye oye!” We're going to make history together — I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!”