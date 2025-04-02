Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi govt tightens pollution control measures; announces EV push

Delhi govt tightens pollution control measures; announces EV push

The move comes in response to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled 'Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi', which flagged lapses in the national capital's pollution control mechanisms

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Gupta also announced a significant expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Delhi, stating that by 2026, the city will have 48,000 charging points | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced in the assembly on Wednesday that the Delhi government will introduce a new policy for issuing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to vehicles from other states, in a bid to tackle air pollution.

The move comes in response to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report titled 'Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi', which flagged lapses in the national capital's pollution control mechanisms.  ALSO READ: Govt backs EV tariff cuts for Trump trade deal, defying autos lobby: Report

Gupta also announced a significant expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Delhi, stating that by 2026, the city will have 48,000 charging points,18,000 government-operated and 30,000 semi-private.

 

Additionally, six new air quality monitoring centres will be set up to improve pollution tracking and enforcement.

The chief minister further revealed plans to establish a new eco-park dedicated to processing electronic waste, aiming to curb air pollution caused by improper disposal of e-waste.

"These steps are crucial in strengthening Delhi's fight against pollution, ensuring stricter enforcement and better infrastructure," Gupta said while speaking on the CAG report.

As air pollution remains a persistent challenge in Delhi, the government's latest measures aim to address policy gaps and improve regulatory oversight to ensure cleaner air for residents.

CM Gupta made these announcements on the final day of the first Budget Session of Delhi's eighth Legislative Assembly.

The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the February elections, ending AAP's decade-long rule and marking its return to power in the national capital after 27 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

