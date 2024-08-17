Delhi govt to start cashless medical facility for retired DVB employees

The Arvind Kejriwal government will start a cashless medical facility for over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, Power Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

The file for the cashless medical facility was signed on Friday and notification for it will be issued next week after which the scheme will come into effect, the Delhi minister said at a press conference.

The Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will handle the cashless medical facility for employees of Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB) who retired before April 2002. The DVB was unbundled into separate generation, transmission and distribution companies in 2002.