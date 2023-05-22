close

Delhi HC issues notice to BBC for defamation imputations against PM Modi

From summoning BBC in defamation suit, to asking Delhi Government to submit an action plan to deal with bomb threats, here are important cases heard in the Delhi High Court today

BS Web Team
Delhi High Court

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
The Delhi High Court, on Monday, heard some important cases during which the court issued notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO seeking damages, claiming its documentary "India: The Modi Question" casts a slur on the reputation of India and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary. 
Some of the other important cases that were heard today are:

- CBI began making submissions on Monday on its appeal before Delhi HC challenging the acquittal of accused persons, including former telecom minister A Raja, and firms in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in December 2017. 
- PIL was filed in the high court against permission to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof. 

- Jamia Millia Islamia opposed in HC a PIL seeking a 10 per cent reservation for students from economically weaker sections in terms of the 2019 amendment to the Constitution and said being a minority institution, it was not covered under the policy. 
- The Delhi High Court asked the city government and police to submit an action plan to deal with bomb threats issued to schools to ensure the safety and security of children, teachers, staff, and all other stakeholders. 

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

