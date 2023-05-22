Delhi HC issues notice to BBC for defamation imputations against PM Modi



Some of the other important cases that were heard today are: The Delhi High Court, on Monday, heard some important cases during which the court issued notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO seeking damages, claiming its documentary "India: The Modi Question" casts a slur on the reputation of India and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.



- PIL was filed in the high court against permission to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes without obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof. - CBI began making submissions on Monday on its appeal before Delhi HC challenging the acquittal of accused persons, including former telecom minister A Raja, and firms in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in December 2017.



- The Delhi High Court asked the city government and police to submit an action plan to deal with bomb threats issued to schools to ensure the safety and security of children, teachers, staff, and all other stakeholders. - Jamia Millia Islamia opposed in HC a PIL seeking a 10 per cent reservation for students from economically weaker sections in terms of the 2019 amendment to the Constitution and said being a minority institution, it was not covered under the policy.

Also Read Supreme Court terms district judiciary as 'backbone of the judicial system' SC seeks Delhi Police's response on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case Apex court verdict on pre-import conditions gives relief to exporters SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speech AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases G20 in Kashmir kicks off amidst security, delegates given rousing welcome PM announces 12-point development initiatives for Pacific Island nations Govt to bring bill to link birth, death data with electoral rolls: Shah Over 7,500 Kuki people flee to Mizoram from violence-hit Manipur for asylum G20 recognises importance of inclusive decision-making to foster startups