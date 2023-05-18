SC seeks Delhi Police's response on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case



Some of the other important cases that were heard today are: The Supreme Court on Thursday heard some important cases during which the court sought a response of the Delhi Police on a plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

- Controversial film ‘The Kerala Story' will be now be screened in theatres of West Bengal as the SC stayed the ban while asking the producer to put a disclaimer that the movie is a “fictionalised version” and there was no authentic data to the claim that 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls converted to Islam.





- SC sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the agency.

- The caste survey in Bihar will remain suspended as the SC declined to stay the Patna High Court's interim order, saying it will have to examine whether the state government was carrying out a census in the garb of survey.

- SC directed a copy of the petition be served on the CBI, in which direction is sought that the Bombay High Court continue monitoring the investigation into the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

- The law of the land must be followed, SC said while expressing displeasure over the Nagaland Assembly passing a resolution to repeal the municipal act and resolving not to hold elections to the urban local bodies.



Here are some of the important cases heard by the Delhi High Court: - SC agreed to hear on Friday a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order of conducting a “scientific survey”, including carbon dating, to determine the age of a ‘Shivling' which was said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

- HC sought response of the NHAI and the Centre on a plea seeking to direct banks to pay interest to the authorities on the money collected by them with the issue of FASTag and minimum balance requirement on the card.





- HC rejected a plea against the appointment of Jamia Millia Islamia's current vice chancellor Najma Akhtar to the post.

- HC refused to set aside the conviction of a man for raping a woman and inserting sticks in her private parts before he strangled her.



- HC said it would hear in July the issue of maintainability of two petitions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust, the two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, challenging cancellation of their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences.

- HC constituted a five-member committee for implementation of the National Rare Disease Policy-2021, including procurement and "indigenisation" of therapies and drugs for the patients who are mostly children.

- HC said Malpractice in admission processes in educational institutions are antithetical to the Constitution of India which provides that the process be held in a fair, transparent and non-exploitative manner.

- SC upheld the validity of amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka which allowed bull-taming sport "Jallikattu", bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport "Kambala" respectively.