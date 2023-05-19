close

Supreme Court terms district judiciary as 'backbone of the judicial system'

From terming district judiciary as the backbone of the judicial system, to dismissing Tata Motors plea challenging HC order on disqualification, here are important cases of the day

BS Web Team
Supreme Court

Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
The Supreme Court, on Friday, heard some important cases during which the court termed district judiciary as the "backbone of the judicial system". It also directed all states and the union territories to clear salary arrears and other dues to lower court judges across nation as per the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).
Some of the other important cases that were heard today are:

- The apex court deferred an Allahabad High Court order directing a scientific survey, including carbon dating, to determine the age of a "Shivling", claimed to have been found at Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, saying implications of the order merit closer scrutiny.
- Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpathy Venkataraman Viswanathan were administered the oath of office as judges of the Supreme Court by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

- The top court asked the Bihar government to produce complete original records with regard to the remission granted to former MP Anand Mohan, who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.
- Observing that the lieutenant governor has to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers, SC ordered that the Chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) be appointed within two weeks.

- The Supreme Court refused to stay the order of the Calcutta High Court handing over the probe into incidents of violence during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal to the NIA.
- The court said it is desirable that utterances made by an accused in any place within public view are outlined at least in the charge sheet before the person is subjected to trial under a provision of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

- The apex court dismissed a plea filed by Tata Motors challenging an order of the Bombay High Court which upheld the decision of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) to disqualify it from a tender bid for operating electric buses in the city.
Here are some of the important cases heard by the Delhi High Court:

- The high court dismissed an appeal challenging a single judge's refusal to interfere with the demolition of a 55-year-old Kali temple which was found to be unauthorised and obstructing the free flow of traffic at Mayapuri Chowk here.
- HC has said the appellate tribunal under the senior citizens welfare law should make all efforts to ensure that the provision mandating its to decide matters within one month is implemented in its true spirit to the extent it is practical. 

* Authorities cannot keep people living in unauthorised colonies in limbo and should decide on issues concerning their regularisation as huge money is spent in construction which never come up overnight, the HC observed while hearing pleas by certain residents of Sainik Farms seeking permission for repair work. 
* Delhi High Court asked the Consortium of National Law Universities when examinations for medical and engineering courses education can be held in regional languages, why not Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) which is conducted in English.
Topics : Supreme Court Delhi High Court

First Published: May 19 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

