Delhi HC quashes Samir Modi's assault case against mother Bina, 2 others

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed a criminal case against industrialist Bina Modi, her personal security guard Surendra Prasad and senior lawyer Lalit Bhasin in connection with the alleged assault of her son Samir Modi during a board meeting in 2024.

Godfrey Philips India's former executive director, Samir, appearing through video conference, told Justice Saurabh Banerjee that he has withdrawn complaint against his mother, Bina, and two others.

"Quashed," the judge said while dealing with a petition of Bina, Bhasin and Prasad, who sought the quashing of the case after a settlement was reached between them and Samir.

Earlier, Bina, Prasad and Bhasin had moved the high court, seeking a stay on the trial court's proceedings in the case.

The trial court in Saket had on February 10 issued a summons to three accused for an appearance on May 7.

The case stems from an FIR filed in June 2024, alleging that Prasad, acting on Bina's instructions, assaulted Samir when he was trying to enter a board meeting at the GPI office. Samir claimed that his right-hand index finger was broken during the incident.

On March 1, 2025, the police filed a charge sheet and named Prasad as the prime accused, while clearing Bina and Bhasin, citing the absence of enough evidence to prosecute them.

This prompted Samir to file a "protest petition" at the trial court, which held that conspiracy or common intention could be inferred from the circumstances.

"Further, it is a matter of trial and for the prosecution to lead evidence and to prove the allegations levelled against the accused persons and for the defence to counter them. The investigating officer cannot be a deciding authority in a case that he is investigating, that too on the basis of the statement of one of the accused that the other accused persons have not committed any offence," the court of judicial magistrate had said, finding sufficient prima facie material against Bina and Bhasin.

According to the prosecution, on May 30, 2024, Samir went to the Godfrey Philips India office to attend a board meeting as executive director. He alleged that Prasad stopped him from entering the boardroom on Bina's instructions and assaulted him when he insisted on attending.

The complaint said his right index finger was broken and required surgical intervention with insertion of a screw and wire. The medico-legal certificate described the injury as grievous. CCTV footage of the incident was also part of the material collected.

Samir further alleged that when he informed his mother, Bina, about the assault, she asked him to sit down and allow the meeting to proceed, and that Bhasin also insisted the meeting continue despite his injuries.