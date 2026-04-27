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Home / India News / India submits revised targets for 2031-35 to UN's climate change body

India submits revised targets for 2031-35 to UN's climate change body

The country also noted its minimal historical contribution towards global warming and called for global action from developed nations to tackle climate change

Climate change

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

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India has submitted its revised climate targets for 2031-2035 to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), committing to attain at least 47 per cent reduction in the emission intensity of its GDP (emission per unit of GDP) from the 2005 baseline by 2035.

The development comes after the Cabinet in March approved the nationally determined contributions (NDC) -- the non-binding, voluntary climate action plans that every country is obligated to decide upon and implement under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In the document submitted to the UNFCCC on Friday, India also committed to "achieve about 60 pc cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2035 with the help of transfer of technology and low-cost international finance".

 

It promised to "create a carbon sink of 3.5 to 4.0 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2035 as compared to the baseline year of 2005" as well.

Note that this is India's third NDC, the first two having been submitted in 2015, pertaining to the year 2025, and then in 2022, for 2030.

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In the document, the country highlighted that it was among the few countries to have met the goals of its first NDC submitted in 2015, ahead of schedule.

India "achieved 40 pc cumulative electrical power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources in 2021 and reduced the emission intensity of India's GDP from 2005 levels by 33 pc in 2019; nine and eleven years before the target year of 2030, respectively," said the document.

The country also noted its minimal historical contribution towards global warming and called for global action from developed nations to tackle climate change.

It said, "The historical accumulation of greenhouse gases (GHGs) since the Industrial Revolution has caused global warming, a problem that has been exacerbated by the inadequate response of developed countries."  "Despite the adoption of the UNFCCC, the failure of many developed nations to meet their obligations has created a "mitigation ambition gap" that calls for stronger global action from them," according to the document.

India also stated that the effective implementation of India's NDC depended on the provision of additional support such as financial resources, technology transfer and capacity-building by developed countries in accordance with the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Climate Change United Nations

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

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