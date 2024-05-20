Delhi heatwave: Impact on body, precautions to take in extreme temperatures

An intense heatwave gripped Delhi and several other parts of North India; the temperature is expected to touch 45-47 degrees in some parts of the national capital this week. It becomes critical to prevent heat exposure and avoid heatstroke, dehydration and other heat-based illnesses. High temperatures can play havoc with the body, damage the brain, heart, and kidneys and cause other long-term issues.

People should avoid going outdoors during peak heat hours and hydrating themselves well with water, fruits, buttermilk, vegetables, nimbu paani, and coconut water is crucial.

The body's natural ability to regulate temperature may go down leading to heat-stroke conditions at 45 degrees. People suffer from fever, confusion, dizziness or seizures. Exposure to intense heat for a longer duration can even damage the brain, heart and other crucial organs. Amid the ongoing heatwaves, impact on the health can be fatal, hence, it becomes crucial to hydrate the body from time to time.

Side effect of the heatwave

Here are some of the side-effects of severe heatwave

Damage to the brain and heart

Exposure to extreme heat can cause the body temperature to increase dangerously high, resulting in hyperthermia. The condition can damage the brain, kidney, heart, and muscles leading to long-term health issues or death if not treated properly.

Heat exhaustion

A milder form of heat-related illness, heat exhaustion can occur with prolonged exposure to high temperatures symptoms include heavy sweating, dizziness, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache and muscle cramps.

Skin damage

The surge in temperature with strong sunlight can cause severe skin damage, including sunburn and in extreme cases. Prolonged exposure can also increase the risk of skin cancer over time due to UV radiation

Respiratory problems

Higher temperatures can reduce air quality leading to a concentration of ground-level ozone and other pollutants. Poor air quality combined with heat can irritate the respiratory system and aggravate conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Heat also promotes the spread of allergens and particulate matter, further impacting respiratory heath.

Cardiovascular stress

The temperature rise can put extra pressure on the cardiovascular system. To dissipate heat, blood vessels dilate (expand), and the heart pumps more vigorously increasing the blood flow to the skin's surface. This added workload can exacerbate existing heart conditions and increase heart attacks and stroke risk.

What are the preventive measures?

Here are the preventive measures to reduce and mitigate health effects:

Stay hydrated

Drink water throughout the day even when you are not feeling thirsty. However, you need to avoid alcohol and caffeine which can dehydrate your body.

Stay cool

Spend time in air-conditioned environments during peak heat hours. Use fans, take showers, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes.

Avoid strenuous activities

Limit all outdoor activities, especially during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink water regularly.

Monitor vulnerable individuals

Always keep an eye on children and elderly members of the family especially those who are struggling with chronic health conditions as these people are more susceptible to heat-related illness.

Use sunscreen

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from UV rays.