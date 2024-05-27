Business Standard
Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to 3-day custody

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday -- to a three-day police custody

fire, children hospital fire, Hospital fire

Policeman stands guard outside a children's hospital where a fire broke out on Saturday night at Vivek Vihar area, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 26, 2024. Seven newborns, who were rescued after the fire, have died, officials said on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

A court here on Monday allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking three days of custodial interrogation of the owner and on-duty doctor of the private hospital where a blaze killed seven newborns and injured five.
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent Dr Naveen Khichi, the hospital's owner and Dr Aaksh -- who was on duty at the time of the fire late on Saturday -- to a three-day police custody.
A detailed order in the matter is awaited. Police arrested the two doctors on Sunday.
 
A massive fire broke out on Saturday night at Baby Care New Born Child Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar that was allegedly operating illegally with an "expired" licence and no clearance from the fire department.
A case has been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety fire tragedies Fire accident

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

