Delhi to soon launch hot-air balloon rides at 2 locations: Check details

The DDA plans to launch hot-air balloon rides at Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar and the Commonwealth Games Village near Akshardham to boost tourism and revenue generation

Hot air balloon, Kullu

The DDA has issued tenders inviting private firms to operate the hot-air balloon services on a revenue-sharing model. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch hot-air balloon rides at two landmark venues in the city in a bid to boost tourism and generate additional revenue.
 
Officials confirmed the rides will be introduced at the Commonwealth Games Village complex near Akshardham and the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar—two expansive sites developed ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games but underutilised in recent years. The locations were selected for their large open spaces and easy accessibility, according to a PTI report.
 

Private operators to run services on revenue-sharing basis

 
The DDA has issued tenders inviting private firms to operate the hot-air balloon services on a revenue-sharing model. According to the tender document:
 
 
“These sites will be offered for operation of hot-air ballooning on a revenue-sharing basis. The required area, approximately 60 metres by 60 metres at each site, will be provided to the firm as per mutually agreed timings and days.”   
Each selected operator will receive a 60-metre square launch area at both sites. The initial licence will be valid for three years, extendable to a maximum of nine years based on performance and public interest.

Flexible operating hours, ticket pricing left to operators

 
Under the current proposal, hot-air balloon flights will be allowed up to four hours per day, with the possibility of extending operating hours based on demand. While ticket prices will be set by the private operators, the DDA has asked firms to keep the fares “reasonable” to ensure broad accessibility.
 
To make the offering commercially viable, operators will also be permitted to display advertisements on the balloons—offering brands a high-visibility promotional opportunity while generating extra revenue.
 

Know the locations: River views, sports heritage, and open skies

 
Commonwealth Games Village (CWG Village): A 100-acre residential complex built for athletes during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, located along the banks of the Yamuna and near Akshardham Temple.
 
Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar: An east Delhi multi-sport facility with large open spaces, also developed in the run-up to the 2010 Games.
 
The initiative is part of the DDA’s broader push to revive and monetise legacy infrastructure while offering Delhi residents and tourists a unique aerial view of the city’s skyline and riverfront.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

