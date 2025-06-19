Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Magenta line services delayed between Botanical Garden- Kalkaji: DMRC

Magenta line services delayed between Botanical Garden- Kalkaji: DMRC

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC wrote, "Magenta Line Update: Delay in services between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir. The inconvenience is regretted"

Delhi Metro

The DMRC has not provided any reason for the delay or specified when normal services are expected to resume. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that train services on the Magenta Line between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir were experiencing delays.

In a post on social media platform X, DMRC wrote, "Magenta Line Update: Delay in services between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir. The inconvenience is regretted."

"Passengers are requested to use other lines. Normal service on all other lines," read a post on X by the DMRC. 

 

The DMRC has not provided any reason for the delay or specified when normal services are expected to resume.

 

Also Read

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC warns passengers against making social media reels on trains, stations

DMRC, Phase 4 expansion DMRC

Delhi Metro to launch India's first 3-coach train line by 2028: Official

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro travel made smarter: Real-time updates, smarter display screens

Delhi Metro viral video

Viral video shows people jumping over metro exit gates, DMRC clarifies

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro Phase 4 expansion: Full list of stations, routes, other details

Earlier this week, services on the Blue Line experienced delays between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations. DMRC had made a similar announcement on X: "Blue Line Update; Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines."

Prior to that, on June 9, operations were hindered on the Pink Line after a fire incident at the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station. According to the DMRC, the fire originated in one of the technical rooms, prompting trains in that section to operate at a restricted speed of 25 km/h--significantly slower than the usual 40 km/h. 

"Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station," the DMRC had posted in a series of updates.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has taken a significant step towards improving urban mobility by integrating its ticket booking system with the YATRI app. This development is aimed at making it easier for commuters in the capital to plan their routes, make payments, and navigate the metro system seamlessly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi may receive moderate rainfall today, Mumbai under 'yellow alert'

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 5 constituencies across states

Indian students returned back from Iran

Operation Sindhu: 110 Indians evacuated from Iran land safely in Delhi

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology

QS World University Rankings 2026 ranks IIT Delhi as top Indian institution

Accident, road accident

Road accident in Pune rural claims 8 lives, including a woman, 7 men

Topics : DMRC Delhi Metro Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon