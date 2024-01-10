Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi L-G approves Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill

The bill passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly aims at ensuring uniformity between central and state legislations on provisions of the Goods and Services Tax, they said

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The GST Council -- in its 47th, 48th and 49th meetings -- recommended various amendments in the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, through the Finance Act, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the assembly last month, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.
The bill passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly aims at ensuring uniformity between central and state legislations on provisions of the Goods and Services Tax, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bill has made amendments in the Delhi Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to provide for a reference to the word "goods" and certain time limits and input tax credits, according to recommendations of the GST Council in its meetings.
The GST Council -- in its 47th, 48th and 49th meetings -- recommended various amendments in the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, through the Finance Act, 2023.
The bill amends sub-section (1) of Section 132 to decriminalise offences and to increase the monetary threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for launching prosecution for offences under the act, except for those related to the issuance of invoices without the supply of goods or services or both, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Delhi tax

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

