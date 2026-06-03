Delhi L-G orders curb on illegal construction after Saket building collapse

Days after the building collapse in Saket, Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the MCD to strictly enforce building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions in the city.

Sandhu chaired a high-level review meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday to drive a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure, and enhanced structural safety across the capital, he said in a X post on Wednesday.

The review was held following a building collapse in Saket on Saturday, that claimed six lives and left several injured. Several lapses related to the building have come to the fore even as the MCD has suspended two engineers over the incident.

Sandhu emphasised strict enforcement of building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions and directed the MCD to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively.

The LG also reviewed key civic priorities, including desilting of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon, road and pavement repairs for dust mitigation, and intensified garbage clearance to strengthen sanitation standards, he posted.

Review of public welfare initiatives, with a focus on expediting the PM-UDAY scheme for residents of unauthorised colonies and finalising a participatory CSR framework for the rejuvenation of public parks were also held during the meeting.