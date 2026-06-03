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Home / India News / Delhi L-G orders curb on illegal construction after Saket building collapse

Delhi L-G orders curb on illegal construction after Saket building collapse

Sandhu emphasised strict enforcement of building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions and directed the MCD to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively

Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed at Saket area, in New Delhi

The review was held following a building collapse in Saket on Saturday, that claimed six lives and left several injured (PTI Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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Days after the building collapse in Saket, Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the MCD to strictly enforce building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions in the city.

Sandhu chaired a high-level review meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday to drive a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure, and enhanced structural safety across the capital, he said in a X post on Wednesday.

The review was held following a building collapse in Saket on Saturday, that claimed six lives and left several injured. Several lapses related to the building have come to the fore even as the MCD has suspended two engineers over the incident.

 

Sandhu emphasised strict enforcement of building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions and directed the MCD to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively.

The LG also reviewed key civic priorities, including desilting of stormwater drains ahead of the monsoon, road and pavement repairs for dust mitigation, and intensified garbage clearance to strengthen sanitation standards, he posted.

Review of public welfare initiatives, with a focus on expediting the PM-UDAY scheme for residents of unauthorised colonies and finalising a participatory CSR framework for the rejuvenation of public parks were also held during the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi MCD Building Collapse

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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