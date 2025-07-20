Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Assam to reach 10 lakh litre milk processing capacity in 3 years: CM Sarma

The Assam CM announced that the NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) and the state government are jointly working to set up new processing units in Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and other locations

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the step will increase the milk processing capacity of Assam to 10 lakh litres in the next three years. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday performed bhumi pujan for the expansion of Purabi Dairy, which will extend the milk processing capacity of the plant to 3 lakh litres per day.

The Assam CM announced that the NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) and the state government are jointly working to set up new processing units in Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and other locations.

He noted that the step will increase the milk processing capacity of Assam to 10 lakh litres in the next three years.

"In Assam, we decided three years ago that we would produce 10 lakh litres of milk for daily processing... Today we are here for the Bhumi Pujan, under which NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) will increase the milk processing capacity of this plant to 3 lakh litres. Additionally, the Assam Government and NDDB are jointly working to establish more processing units in Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and other locations... I am fully confident that in the next 3-4 years, Assam will have a daily milk processing capacity of 10 lakh litres", Sarma told reporters.

 

Earlier this year during the Advantage Assam Summit state's dairy and organic farming sectors received a major boost with the signing of two crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Kharge, Rahul on day-long visit to Assam, to interact with Congress workers

In a move set to double the milk processing capacity at Purabi Dairy's Panjabari plant in Guwahati, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) formalised an agreement on February 26.

The expansion project, estimated at Rs 100 crore, will increase the plant's capacity from 1.5 lakh litres per day (LLPD) to 3 LLPD, ensuring a steady supply of quality dairy products to meet growing consumer demand.

The expansion will also see an increase in fermented milk product production from 20 metric tons per day (MTPD) to 50 MTPD and the establishment of a new ice cream plant with a capacity of 20 TLPD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma milk milk production

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

