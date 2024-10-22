Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips each day amidst rising AQI: Gopal Rai

Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips each day amidst rising AQI: Gopal Rai

Delhi's environment minister also announced more anti-pollution measures, including the deployment of more than 6,000 MCD staff for road dust control, and 1,800 traffic personnel at congestion points

Metro, Delhi Metro

Metro, Delhi Metro(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As air quality in the national capital continues to worsen, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Tuesday (October 22) announced that the Delhi Metro will operate 40 extra train trips each day. This is in line with Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II, which was implemented in Delhi on Monday.

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai also announced several additional anti-pollution measures, including the deployment of more than 6,000 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff for road dust control, and 1,800 additional traffic personnel at major congestion points. Rai also stated his intention to reach out to neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, requesting them to avoid sending diesel buses into Delhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Addressing the rising pollution levels, Rai said, “With the changing weather in Delhi, we are also witnessing an increase in pollution levels. This issue is not limited to Delhi alone; it is being observed across North India.”

“The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established a four-level system to manage pollution. At present, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is over 300, which has triggered the implementation of GRAP Stage II,” he said.

Anti-pollution measures enforced in Delhi
 
To mitigate pollution, 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be stationed at 97 congestion points across the city. In addition, inspections at construction and demolition sites will be intensified under the Grap-II guidelines.

From Wednesday (October 23) onwards, Delhi Metro will increase its daily trips by 40, while the frequency of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will also be enhanced to encourage greater use of public transport and aid in reducing pollution levels.

More From This Section

Bengaluru pothole

Physically challenged woman falls into Bengaluru pothole, netizens react

bajaj finance logo

LIVE: Bajaj Finance's Q2 net profit rises 13% on strong credit demand

Mritunjay Kumar Narayan

Govt extends census commissioner Mritunjay Narayan's tenure till 2026

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Rajasthan to hold agriculture pre-summit on Oct 24 to boost investments

adventue, travel, Switzerland

Winter travel itinerary: Top 8 places to visit in winter in India 2024


“Water spraying will be intensified, with 6,200 MCD workers deployed for this task. We have ordered increased water sprinkling in pollution hotspots, with the MCD set to begin from October 25,” Rai said.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday activated the second stage of the GRAP in Delhi due to worsening air quality, which includes restrictions on the use of coal, firewood and diesel generator sets.

Also Read

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC Phase-3: Tughlakabad-Aerocity underground tunnel corridor completed

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Police to deploy undercover cops at metro stations for security

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro hits record ridership; extra trains added on Fridays, Saturdays

Delhi Metro

Metro passengers can travel with digital smart card as DMRC launches MJQRT

Metro, Delhi Metro

With over 14,600 CCTVs, Delhi Metro one of the safest means of travel: DMRC

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi Metro Air pollution study Delhi Pollution diesel Pollution Control Public Transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon