With over 14,600 CCTVs, Delhi Metro one of the safest means of travel: DMRC

Over 14,600 CCTVs are installed across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network making it one of the safest means of travel in Delhi and neighbouring cities, officials said on Tuesday. The statement from the DMRC comes days after the Delhi Police wrote a letter to the urban transporter to take measures to prevent security breaches and suicides on its premises. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "DMRC is one of the safest means of travel in Delhi-NCR with massive cover of over 14,600 CCTVs and policing through notified police stations under the jurisdiction of Delhi Metro rail police across all its lines," the DMRC said in the statement.

"Dark spots if any, still pending, will be identified and covered. An exercise to cover such areas have already been done in the past and many new CCTVs were also installed," it stated.

A survey report has been received recently from the Delhi Police and the same is being examined to ascertain feasibility. A timetable for implementation of the proposal will be jointly worked out and they will be informed about the same. The DMRC will be working with the Delhi Police to do the best possible for safety of its passengers, the statement added.

Earlier, the police in the letter urged the DMRC to keep an eye on five points -- CCTV cameras to monitor railway tracks, lighting of dark spots, cutting branches of trees at the metro stations' boundaries, increasing number of guards at the platforms and other metro premises and installing platform screen doors (PSD) at the stations.

The letter also cited two cases of 'mysterious' graffiti reported on the train coaches parked at Yamuna Bank yard and near Shahdara metro station in east Delhi in March and April.