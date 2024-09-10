Business Standard
Home / India News / With over 14,600 CCTVs, Delhi Metro one of the safest means of travel: DMRC

With over 14,600 CCTVs, Delhi Metro one of the safest means of travel: DMRC

The statement from the DMRC comes days after the Delhi Police wrote a letter to the urban transporter to take measures to prevent security breaches and suicides on its premises

Metro, Delhi Metro

The letter also cited two cases of 'mysterious' graffiti reported on the train coaches. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 14,600 CCTVs are installed across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network making it one of the safest means of travel in Delhi and neighbouring cities, officials said on Tuesday.
The statement from the DMRC comes days after the Delhi Police wrote a letter to the urban transporter to take measures to prevent security breaches and suicides on its premises.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"DMRC is one of the safest means of travel in Delhi-NCR with massive cover of over 14,600 CCTVs and policing through notified police stations under the jurisdiction of Delhi Metro rail police across all its lines," the DMRC said in the statement.
 
"Dark spots if any, still pending, will be identified and covered. An exercise to cover such areas have already been done in the past and many new CCTVs were also installed," it stated.
A survey report has been received recently from the Delhi Police and the same is being examined to ascertain feasibility. A timetable for implementation of the proposal will be jointly worked out and they will be informed about the same. The DMRC will be working with the Delhi Police to do the best possible for safety of its passengers, the statement added.
Earlier, the police in the letter urged the DMRC to keep an eye on five points -- CCTV cameras to monitor railway tracks, lighting of dark spots, cutting branches of trees at the metro stations' boundaries, increasing number of guards at the platforms and other metro premises and installing platform screen doors (PSD) at the stations.
The letter also cited two cases of 'mysterious' graffiti reported on the train coaches parked at Yamuna Bank yard and near Shahdara metro station in east Delhi in March and April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DMRC, Delhi metro

Retired? DMRC is hiring with Rs 1.65 lakh salary: Here's what you must know

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC redesigns Phase-4 construction plans to avoid felling 69 trees

DMRC

Services delayed on Red Line after 'attempted cable theft', says DMRC

Delhi metro

Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership of 7.748 mn on Aug 20

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro

At 7.238 mn, Delhi Metro set a new record for daily passenger journeys

Topics : Delhi Metro women safety DMRC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon