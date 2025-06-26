Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Know travel time, route, project completion date

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Know travel time, route, project completion date

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will cut travel time between the two cities from 24 to 12 hours. At 1,380 km, it spans 6 states and features Asia's first wildlife overpasses

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Planning a road trip from Delhi to Mumbai? The current 24-hour journey may soon become a thing of the past. The upcoming Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, is set to reduce travel time between the national capital and the financial hub to just 12 hours. Stretching across 1,380 km and six states, this high-speed corridor promises to revolutionise road travel — with a design that’s not just faster, but smarter and greener too.

India’s longest expressway

With a total length of 1,380 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest, crossing through six major states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. This high-speed corridor is being developed at an estimated cost of ₹98,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the country.
 

Delhi Mumabai Expressway Wildlife-friendly design: A first in Asia

This expressway isn't just about speed — it's also built with sustainability in mind. It will feature three animal overpasses and five underpasses, totalling 7 km, to ensure safe and unobstructed movement of wildlife. It will be the first expressway in Asia and only the second in the world to implement such a design.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway route: Covering key cities

The expressway will pass through some of India’s most economically vibrant cities, including:
  • Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur in Rajasthan
  • Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh
  • Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat in Gujarat
This direct connectivity is expected to boost regional economies, reduce logistics costs, and support faster goods movement across key industrial zones.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time

The journey that generally took around 24 hours could be covered in 12 hours (approx) after the completion of this project.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Project cost

As per reports, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is being developed with a project cost of around Rs 1,00,000 crore (approximately).

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Projected completion date

Despite its promising outlook, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has hit delays. According to a Times of India report, the project is running two years behind schedule due to various hurdles. Three critical stretches in Gujarat, totalling 87 km, are facing slow progress. One 35-km stretch remains completely stalled, while the other two are only 7% and 35% completed, respectively.
 
Delhi–Mumbai Expressway was originally slated for completion by March 2024, with the deadline now extended to October 2025. However, ongoing delays in key stretches indicate that the project may not be fully operational until 2027.
 
Once finished, this expressway will be a game-changer in Indian road travel, combining speed, safety, sustainability, and economic growth.
 

Topics : Delhi Mumbai Expressway

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

