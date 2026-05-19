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Home / India News / Delhi-NCR cab, auto drivers call 3-day strike from May 21, demand fare hike

Delhi-NCR cab, auto drivers call 3-day strike from May 21, demand fare hike

The Union stated that taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite a steep rise in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, along with increased costs of vehicle maintenance

Auto Strike, Taxi Strike

The drivers' body also accused app-based cab companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido of arbitrary functioning and economic exploitation (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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Commercial vehicle drivers in Delhi-NCR have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to 23, demanding an immediate revision of taxi and auto fares amid rising fuel prices and alleged economic exploitation by app-based cab aggregators.

According to a letter submitted by the "Chalak Shakti Union" to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Police Commissioner, the strike has been called in support of a nationwide protest announced by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

Chalak Shakti Union stated that taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite a steep rise in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, along with increased costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates, permits and other daily essentials.

 

The union alleged that taxi drivers in Delhi-NCR were facing severe financial distress and struggling to support their families.

"Taxi fares are still being charged at old rates despite rising inflation, which has severely affected the livelihood of drivers," the letter said.

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The drivers' body also accused app-based cab companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido of arbitrary functioning and economic exploitation.

"App-based companies like Ola, Uber and Rapido are operating arbitrarily, and drivers in Delhi-NCR are becoming victims of serious economic exploitation," the union alleged.

The union warned that if the Delhi government failed to revise fares immediately, the agitation could intensify into a larger movement.

The union has also demanded a meeting with the government to discuss drivers' issues and formulate policies to prevent the alleged economic exploitation of taxi drivers.

Meanwhile, fuel prices across the country witnessed an increase today, as petrol and diesel rates were hiked by an average of 90 paise per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ola-Uber strike Taxi strike auto strike Delhi-NCR Fuel prices

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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