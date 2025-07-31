Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
73% in Delhi NCR rate waterlogging preparedness as poor or worse: Survey

73% in Delhi NCR rate waterlogging preparedness as poor or worse: Survey

A survey among residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad found that four in five people have experienced one or more problems due to waterlogging in the past 60 days

Four in five Delhi-NCR residents (83 per cent) have experienced one or more problems due to waterlogging in the last 60 days. (Photo/ PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority of Delhi-NCR residents are deeply dissatisfied with their local administration’s preparedness to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon season. A new survey by LocalCircles found that 73 per cent of respondents rated their city administration’s response to water accumulation during rains as “poor” or “pathetic”. 
The survey reflects the growing frustration among citizens. On July 29, the national capital received over 100 mm of rainfall in just two hours, leading to severe flooding in residential areas, hospitals like Safdarjung, and key roadways, paralysing traffic and prompting multiple advisories from the Delhi Traffic Police. 
The findings of the survey come from a large-scale public perception survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform. The platform received over 23,000 validated responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Among the respondents, 67 per cent were men and 33 per cent were women.   
 
 

Widespread impact across the region

The survey further found that four in five Delhi-NCR residents (83 per cent) have experienced one or more problems due to waterlogging in the last 60 days. These issues ranged from disrupted travel to vehicle damage and loss of productive work hours.

  Among the 10,055 respondents who detailed the types of problems they faced:
*60 per cent reported being stuck in traffic for extended periods
*60 per cent confirmed losing working hours or productive time
*20 per cent incurred repair and maintenance costs due to vehicles getting damaged by waterlogging
*And 40 per cent experienced other challenges, including safety hazards and mobility issues
 
The data paints a grim picture of the daily struggles faced by commuters, students, and emergency services during monsoon spells. Video clips circulating on social media frequently show submerged roads, stalled cars, and pedestrians wading through knee-deep water, especially in low-lying areas and underpasses.   
 

Infrastructure failures and public health concerns

Beyond the immediate inconvenience, prolonged water stagnation poses significant health risks. Experts warn of a spike in mosquito breeding, which can lead to a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria. 
The survey indicates widespread awareness among Delhi-NCR residents about the systemic nature of the waterlogging problem. With 73 per cent rating the administration poorly, there is an urgent call for authorities to prioritise drainage and urban infrastructure.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

