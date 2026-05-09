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Home / India News / Delhi on high alert after intel inputs warn of possible terror threat

Delhi on high alert after intel inputs warn of possible terror threat

Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, have also been asked to stay alert

Delhi Police

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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The national capital is on high alert following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat. This prompted the Delhi Police and other security agencies to intensify vigil across several sensitive locations, sources said on Saturday.

A source said security has been increased at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg and nearby government establishments, with additional deployment of armed personnel, barricading and intensified vehicle checks.

According to sources, agencies have received alerts regarding possible attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi using suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings and coordinated strikes.

 

Sources said anti-sabotage checks are being carried out at important government buildings, political offices, markets, transport hubs and other crowded places across the city.

Bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units and quick reaction teams, including the Delhi Fire Service, have also been asked to stay alert.

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"Police have been directed to maintain strict vigil on suspicious movements, unattended objects and vehicles parked in sensitive zones," said the source.

Security arrangements have also been strengthened at settlements and areas considered vulnerable from a law-and-order perspective; local police are conducting random checking drives and verification exercises.

The source said all district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces.

Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing security arrangements across the city, said the source.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Delhi government Terror Threat

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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