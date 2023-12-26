Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi Police gets call about blast near Israel embassy, search underway

Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating "

Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, the fire officials said. Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district but no explosive has been found yet, officials said.
The search operation is underway, they said.
When contacted, Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said, "We can confirm that around 5:48 pm there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation."

According to Delhi Fire Services officials, they received a call about the blast at 5:45 pm and it was transferred from the Delhi Police PCR (police control room). The fire department immediately sent two fire engines to the spot.
Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, the fire officials said.
Sources said the caller told police that there was a blast behind the embassy.
A guard deployed at Hindi Bhawan told the media that he heard a loud noise behind the embassy and informed the police.
A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell has also reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and security personnel have been deployed.
Police officials said that they are searching each and every corner of the area. No explosive has been found so far and the search operation is still underway.

