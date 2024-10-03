Delhi Police hits 'high' notes: Cocaine meant for concerts seized, 4 held

Business Standard
In a record drug bust, the Delhi Police seized Rs 6,500 crore worth of cocaine meant for distribution at upcoming concerts, arresting four key cartel members linked to Dubai-based network

Cocaine, drugs

Photo: Pexels

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

In one of the largest drug seizures in Delhi as well as North India, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police confiscated Colombian cocaine with an estimated international market value of over Rs 6,500 crore. Four key members of the drug network, including the group's primary contact in India, have been detained, according to a report by The Times of India.

Delhi drug bust: Cocaine targeted for music events

The confiscated cocaine was stored in a warehouse in Mahipalpur, intended for distribution at several major concerts and music festivals set to take place in Delhi, Mumbai, and Goa between October and March next year. According to police sources, the drugs were to be disguised as shirt deliveries in cardboard boxes.

The report quoted Special Commissioner RP Upadhyay as saying, “The cocaine would have been couriered to users, concealed in cardboard boxes containing shirts."

The group behind the operation has been smuggling cocaine from Latin American countries such as Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, and Mexico, supplying it to students, professionals, and affluent businessmen in Delhi and Mumbai.

Seizure follows three-month investigation

The Special Cell of Delhi Police began monitoring the cartel in early August after receiving intelligence from a central agency. A team, headed by Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha, conducted a three-month surveillance of the cartel members. 

The team on Tuesday received a tip-off about a significant consignment of drugs arriving at a warehouse owned by Tushar Goyal, the cartel's local contact. The police subsequently seized the cocaine along with 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 2.5 crore, according to Kushwaha, as mentioned by the report.

The seized cocaine has a street value of around Rs 12 crore per kg, and the marijuana is priced at Rs 60 lakh per kg.

Arrests and Dubai connections

In addition to Tushar Goyal, three other individuals were arrested: Himanshu Kumar from Hind Vihar, Aurangzeb Siddiqui from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and Bharat Kumar Jain from Kurla West, Mumbai. Authorities have identified the cartel's leader, who is currently in Dubai, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

Success for Delhi Police

The arrests mark a significant milestone for Delhi Police in their efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks.

"The arrest of these alleged drug traffickers marks a breakthrough in the efforts of the special cell to disrupt and dismantle organised crime syndicates involved in drug trafficking. The seizure of such a large quantity of narcotic substances has dealt a significant blow to the international drug trade,” Upadhyay said, as mentioned in the report.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

