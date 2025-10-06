NHRC issues notices to states over children's deaths linked to cough syrup

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the governments of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh (UP), asking them to investigate the deaths of children linked to cough syrup consumption, reported PTI.
The move comes after several children, including 14 in MP's Chhindwara, died allegedly after consuming Coldrif cough syrup.
The NHRC also directed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the Union Health Ministry to probe the supply of spurious drugs.
The cough syrup in question
Coldrif, a cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical, came into the spotlight following the deaths, which were suspected to be caused by renal failure linked to the toxic syrup. Additionally, two children in MP's Betul district also reportedly died after taking Coldrif.
Recently, the Union Health Ministry confirmed that a batch of Coldrif manufactured at a Tamil Nadu facility contained diethylene glycol (DEG) above permissible limits. The DEG, once ingested, breaks down into toxic metabolites that damage the kidneys, liver, and nervous system.
In response, MP, Tamil Nadu, UP, Karnataka, and Rajasthan have banned the sale of Coldrif.
A few deaths of children were also reported in Rajasthan following the consumption of Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup IP, manufactured by Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur. Last week, however, the ministry said that the product related to deaths in Rajasthan does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be a potential source of contaminants or DEG.
In response to the deaths, the Centre has directed risk-based inspections at 19 pharmaceutical manufacturing units across six states. Meanwhile, MP has also formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the cases.