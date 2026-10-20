Manipur CM holds meeting with Oppn leaders, reviews security situation

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders, including state Congress chief Okram Ibobi Singh and CLP leader K Meghachandra Singh, and reviewed the overall law and order situation in the wake of the killing of three people by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district.

The meeting, held at the CM Secretariat here, was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and leaders of various political parties belonging to the opposition bloc.

The chief minister, in a social media post, said, "The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the state following the tragic killing of three innocent civilians by armed miscreants." He also said the representatives of political parties expressed deep concern over Monday's incident and urged him to convene an all-political party meeting in view of the prevailing situation.

The three firewood collectors were killed by suspected militants at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago.

during the meeting, the chief minister assured them that the matter would be looked into.

"We also had a constructive discussion on maintaining peace and collective efforts for the restoration of normalcy in the state," the CM added.

Later, Ibobi Singh told reporters, "Representatives of the INDIA bloc met the CM to discuss the prevailing law and order situation, which has deteriorated rapidly." "There have been killings of people from every community. In fact, law and order has completely failed in the state. If the government wants to curb the armed groups, it is only a question of a few days," the Congress leader claimed.

Manipur has been witnessing an ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities. The violence has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.