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Home / India News / Calcutta HC orders inquiry by retired judge into Chorbagan stampede

Calcutta HC orders inquiry by retired judge into Chorbagan stampede

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that a sitting judge of the high court would head a special investigation team (SIT) to be formed to probe the incident

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata, Saturday

Footwear lies scattered outside a Durga Puja pandal after the exit gate collapsed due to heavy crowd pressure, leading to a stampede-like situation, in Kolkata, Saturday (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that the West Bengal government set up a commission of inquiry headed by a retired judge of the court to inquire into the stampede at Chorbagan Durga puja pandal on October 17 that claimed 19 lives.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge said that a sitting judge of the high court cannot be appointed to head an inquiry in accordance with a Supreme Court directive, as was prayed for by the state government.

The bench said a retired judge of the high court can be chosen by the West Bengal government to head the inquiry commission into the cause of the stampede and the people responsible for the incident.

 

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that a sitting judge of the high court would head a special investigation team (SIT) to be formed to probe the incident.

The vacation bench of the court, in a special sitting on Navami of the Durga puja festival, was hearing a PIL by a lawyer seeking an independent and speedy probe into the stampede on Saptami, the first day of the Durga puja festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Calcutta High Court Calcutta Stampede Kolkata

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First Published: Oct 20 2026 | 3:12 PM IST