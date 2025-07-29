Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to sponsor schooling of 22 kids orphaned by India-Pak conflict

Rahul Gandhi to sponsor schooling of 22 kids orphaned by India-Pak conflict

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in May, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly asked Congress workers to identify children affected by cross-border shelling in the region

Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress president had also visited the school of 12-year-old twins, Urba Fatima and Zan Ali, who were among the casualties of the shelling (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is reportedly set to adopt 22 children who lost their parents during the cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.
 
According to a report in The Indian Express citing Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Ahmed Karra, Gandhi will bear the full educational expenses of these children, all of whom were orphaned during the Pakistani shelling in April and May this year. 
Karra reportedly said that the first instalment of financial assistance is expected to be released on July 30 to help the children continue their education without interruption. The aid, he added, will be provided until the children complete their graduation.
 

Identification of beneficiaries

During a visit to Poonch in May, Rahul had reportedly instructed local Congress leaders to compile a list of children affected by the shelling. A detailed survey followed, and names were finalised after cross-verification with official records to ensure the aid reaches eligible beneficiaries.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit to affected students

The former Congress president had also visited the school of 12-year-old twins, Urba Fatima and Zan Ali, who were among the casualties of the shelling. 
In April and May 2025, cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan intensified following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam where 26 Hindu tourists were killed by terrorists. This led to cross-border escalation, causing several civilian casualties, including children.
 

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Poonch Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict Congress Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

