I want to see greater presence of Boeing in India: Piyush Goyal

He expressed confidence that many more such large corporations from the US would work closely with Indian firms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he wants to see a greater presence of US-based Boeing in India as the American firm has recently received a large order of planes from Tata Group-owned Air India.

In February, in one of the largest aircraft orders by an airline, Air India announced it will buy 470 narrow-body and wide-body planes from Airbus and Boeing, with the total deal value estimated to be worth USD 80 billion (over Rs 6.40 lakh crore).

Goyal also said that the India-US bilateral trade is increasing at a healthy rate and both the sides are looking at expanding the trade four-fold so that "we can touch USD 500 billion target by 2030".

By 2030, India is looking at increasing their goods and services exports to USD 2 trillion.

"Boeing has received a very large order from the Tata's and I am given to understand that similar sized orders are in the pipeline... I want to see greater presence of Boeing in India, we would love to see you expand your local supply chains...and have more MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) activity here, which will serve the entire region," Goyal said here while addressing a function on India-US partnership.

He expressed confidence that many more such large corporations from the US would work closely with Indian firms.

Further, the minister said that as Ajay Banga was appointed as the next President of the World Bank, "I am sure he will be able to bring the developing world perspective and a much more sensitive approach to the way World Bank operates and works".

Banga was on May 3 appointed as the next President of the World Bank, becoming the first-ever Indian-American to head the global financial institution.

He added that huge opportunities are there to enhance cooperation in sectors such as defence, pharma, textiles, engineering, auto components, agri products, electricals.

"Alphonso mangoes are also going in the US in a big way," Goyal said.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy here Patricia Lacina expressed hope that the US companies will partner more with Indian firms on innovative and emerging technologies.

"This year, Indian tourists in the US are expected to exceed the pre-Covid levels and with Air India making its single largest order of planes from Boeing in February and launch of new airlines and airports in India, I think we can expect many more Americans to be visiting India in the years to come," she said.

This year, "we also expect to exceed our" last year's record number of Indian students studying in the US, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Boeing

First Published: May 04 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

US President Joe Biden issues order setting path for sanctions in Sudan

Joe Biden
2 min read

HC asks Delhi govt to respond to attack on team rescuing child labourers

Delhi High Court
4 min read
Premium

The long route for oil

Exports
3 min read
Premium

Harmful power concentration

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Lessor Aircastle files case against SpiceJet to initiate insolvency process

SpiceJet
1 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

LIVE: NCLT reserves its order on Go First's plea for insolvency resolution

flight
2 min read

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Photo: PTI
1 min read

