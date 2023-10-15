close
Delhi records maximum temp of 34.6 deg C, very light rain likely on Monday

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital on Monday

Delhi weather

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) read 228 at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while its air quality remained in the 'poor' category.
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD has forecast partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers in the national capital on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.
Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) read 228 at 7 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', 401-500 'severe' and above 500 'severe plus'.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

