Delhi records six Covid deaths, 1,757 new cases; positivity rate 28.63%

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied.

The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Omicron Delhi Death toll

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

