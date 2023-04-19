Delhi records six Covid deaths, 1,757 new cases; positivity rate 28.63%

Delhi logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied.

The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent.