BJP to pick legislative leader ahead of oath ceremony: Sudhir Mungantiwar

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 23. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday stated that a meeting will be held to select the BJP's legislative leader, with an announcement to be made ahead of the oath ceremony.

Mungantiwar said, "The meeting will take place to choose our legislative leader. The representatives come from the centre with the names. After choosing the names, the announcement will be made officially. The announcement will be made ahead of the oath ceremony..."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, said he has recovered from a fever and is in good health.

Shinde, who had been suffering from a throat infection and fever for the past few days, mentioned that he had retreated to his native village in Satara district to take a break after a hectic election schedule.

 

"I am doing good now. I came here to rest after the hectic election schedule... I did not take any leave during my 2.5 years as the Chief Minister. People are still coming to meet me. This government will listen to the people," he told reporters.

Shinde had been suffering from a fever and throat infection for the past two days, according to his family doctor.

The caretaker CM, who travelled to Satara on Friday evening, also reflected on the strong unity among the Mahayuti alliance leaders.

"Our government's work over the past 2.5 years will be remembered in history. This is why the people gave us a historic mandate and denied the opposition even the chance to elect a Leader of the Opposition. All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding. The Chief Minister candidate will be decided tomorrow," he said.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 23. However, the alliance has yet to finalize its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

