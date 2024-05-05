Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 41.1 deg C, season's highest so far

The relative humidity oscillated between 19 per cent and 63 per cent during the day. | Photo: REUTERS

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled two notches above normal at 41.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

This was the highest maximum temperature recorded in the national capital this summer so far. The previous hottest day recorded earlier was April 27, with a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 41 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.