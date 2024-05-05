Delhi Police busts two manufacturing units making adulterated spices

Police said that they received a tip-off that some manufacturers or shopkeepers in northeast Delhi are involved in manufacturing and selling adulterated Indian spices under the name of brands. (Source/Unsplash)

Two manufacturing units of adulterated spices allegedly operating in the city's Karawal Nagar area were busted and three persons were arrested for it, police said on Sunday.

Fifteen tonnes of adulterated Indian spices and raw material were recovered from their possession, they said.

Dilip Singh (46), Sarfaraj (32), and Khurseed Malik (42) were identified as the accused.

Police said that they received a tip-off that some manufacturers or shopkeepers in northeast Delhi are involved in manufacturing and selling adulterated Indian spices under the name of brands.

"We formed a team to investigate the matter and on May 1, our teams got more information about the units that are running in Karawal Nagar area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rakesh Pawariya said.

The officer further said that teams conducted a raid and Dilip and Khursheed were apprehended. Dilip told police that he is the owner of the manufacturing unit and Khursheed informed that he was the supplier of the adulterated manufactured spices.

"Further interrogation revealed that another processing unit is also running at Kali Khata Road, Karawal Nagar, Delhi and another raid was also conducted from where Sarfaraz was apprehended making adulterated spices," teh DCP said.

Further investigation into the matter will begin after the FIR is registered, police said.